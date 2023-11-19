Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.55% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $175,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,592.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 455,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,831,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after buying an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,953,000 after buying an additional 189,329 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 680.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,445,000 after buying an additional 163,754 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $209.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.71 and its 200-day moving average is $219.08. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.47 and a 12 month high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 6.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

