Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Oppenheimer

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Astria Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Astria Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.
In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,074,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,995,698.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,652,371 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,935.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 473.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,141 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,044,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 53.7% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 349,425 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 27,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
