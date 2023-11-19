ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

