Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vermilion Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

NYSE VET opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 154,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 165,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

