ATB Capital Raises Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$54.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark set a C$45.00 price target on Parkland in a report on Thursday, September 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Parkland from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.62.

TSE PKI opened at C$43.59 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$25.14 and a 52 week high of C$44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.89. The firm has a market cap of C$7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

