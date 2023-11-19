ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Director Buys C$49,985.98 in Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) Director Norman M. Steinberg purchased 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$38.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,985.98.

ACO.X stock opened at C$38.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71. ATCO Ltd. has a one year low of C$32.90 and a one year high of C$45.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACO.X shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.86.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

