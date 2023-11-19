Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $131.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.19. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $109.54 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 289.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 108.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

