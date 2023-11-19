Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 4,964 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 20% compared to the typical volume of 4,120 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,431,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,387,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,594 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,048,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

