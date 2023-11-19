Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $217.33 on Thursday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.