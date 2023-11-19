Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $3.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.85) by ($0.07). Avinger had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 6,767.92%. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Research analysts expect that Avinger will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avinger in the first quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avinger in the second quarter worth $42,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avinger in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

