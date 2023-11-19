B. Riley Comments on Anterix Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anterix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.69). The consensus estimate for Anterix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anterix from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Anterix stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $606.08 million, a PE ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 0.67. Anterix has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $39.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heard Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anterix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,763,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,875,000 after purchasing an additional 43,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Anterix by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,522,000 after buying an additional 145,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anterix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,566,000 after buying an additional 18,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

