B. Riley Comments on Ocwen Financial Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Ocwen Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ocwen Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OCN. StockNews.com upgraded Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ocwen Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:OCN opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.74, a quick ratio of 22.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54. Ocwen Financial has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $204.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,219,000 after acquiring an additional 303,840 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at $2,268,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 191,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 70,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 220.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 64,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 57,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

