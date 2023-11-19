B. Riley Comments on Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued on Thursday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UTI. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $390.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 7,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $64,743.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.