B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Up 6.5% in October

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,790,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 15,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

B2Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,276,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 80,206 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in B2Gold by 2.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,052,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 78,553 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 15.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,615,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 214,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

