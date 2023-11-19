Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 550 ($6.75) target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAB. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.53) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 585 ($7.18) target price on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 492.67 ($6.05).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42,857.14%.
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
