BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Acquires £154.28 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Woodburn purchased 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,102 ($13.53) per share, with a total value of £154.28 ($189.46).

On Monday, October 16th, Charles Woodburn acquired 14 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,085 ($13.32) per share, with a total value of £151.90 ($186.54).

BA opened at GBX 1,055.50 ($12.96) on Friday. BAE Systems plc has a one year low of GBX 702.20 ($8.62) and a one year high of GBX 1,129 ($13.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,702.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,055 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 994.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($14.37) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,076.57 ($13.22).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

