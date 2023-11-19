Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,265,000 after buying an additional 2,390,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,274,000 after buying an additional 365,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after buying an additional 622,291 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after buying an additional 3,065,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 6.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,159,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,522,000 after buying an additional 1,437,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.45. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

