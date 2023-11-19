Bank of America Downgrades Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $158.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $5,410,371,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

