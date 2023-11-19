Berenberg Bank Cuts Energean (LON:ENOG) Price Target to GBX 1,520

Energean (LON:ENOG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,555 ($19.10) to GBX 1,520 ($18.67) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Energean stock opened at GBX 912 ($11.20) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6,080.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 972.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,066.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.83. Energean has a 12 month low of GBX 807.50 ($9.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,538 ($18.89).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. Energean’s payout ratio is -65,333.33%.
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.
