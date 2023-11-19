Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Genuit Group (LON:GEN)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 400 ($4.91) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Wednesday.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Genuit Group

Genuit Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LON GEN opened at GBX 313.50 ($3.85) on Thursday. Genuit Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244 ($3.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 350 ($4.30). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 296.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 305.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The firm has a market cap of £781.15 million, a PE ratio of 2,239.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider Bronagh Kennedy bought 950 shares of Genuit Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 319 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £3,030.50 ($3,721.60). In related news, insider Joe Vorih purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £21,120 ($25,936.39). Also, insider Bronagh Kennedy purchased 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 319 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £3,030.50 ($3,721.60). 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuit Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.