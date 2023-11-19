Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.54) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.37) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ATYM

Atalaya Mining Trading Up 1.7 %

Insider Transactions at Atalaya Mining

ATYM stock opened at GBX 308 ($3.78) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 311.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 322.49. Atalaya Mining has a one year low of GBX 276 ($3.39) and a one year high of GBX 385 ($4.73). The stock has a market cap of £430.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, insider Neil Gregson bought 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 311 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £13,410.32 ($16,468.53). Insiders own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

About Atalaya Mining

(Get Free Report)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.