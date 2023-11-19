Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.54) target price on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.37) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.
View Our Latest Research Report on ATYM
Atalaya Mining Trading Up 1.7 %
Insider Transactions at Atalaya Mining
In other news, insider Neil Gregson bought 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 311 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £13,410.32 ($16,468.53). Insiders own 30.46% of the company’s stock.
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atalaya Mining
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.