Best Buy (BBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect Best Buy to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Best Buy has set its FY24 guidance at $6.00-6.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $6.00-$6.40 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Best Buy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.93.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

