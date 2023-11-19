BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-3.92 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $838,028.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,716,236.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $838,028.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,716,236.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,653 shares of company stock worth $8,306,084 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

View Our Latest Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.