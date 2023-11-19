BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 849,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 1,742,766 shares.The stock last traded at $65.54 and had previously closed at $67.60.

The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. TD Cowen began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,286,176.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,084. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 70.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,940,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,229,000 after purchasing an additional 369,317 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 63,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 29,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.