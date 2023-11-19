BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

NYSE BFZ opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,888 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $72,737.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,928,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,040,609.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 328,862 shares of company stock worth $3,417,111 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFZ. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 1,207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 202,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 186,904 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,423,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 45,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 186.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

