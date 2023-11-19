BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE BFZ opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $12.10.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,888 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $72,737.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,928,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,040,609.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 328,862 shares of company stock worth $3,417,111 in the last three months.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
