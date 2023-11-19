BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 1st

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTA stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

