BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUA opened at $9.97 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 107,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

