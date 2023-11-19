BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (MUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $119,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $168,000.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

