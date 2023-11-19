BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $12.14.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 553,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 156,171 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.