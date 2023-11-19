BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

MUC stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

