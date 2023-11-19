BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 1st

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MVF opened at $6.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

