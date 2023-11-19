BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 503,412 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 212,458 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 100,602 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 193.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 93,905 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 103,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 68,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

