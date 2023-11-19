BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 1st

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

MYN opened at $9.52 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 668.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

