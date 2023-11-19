BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MPA opened at $10.89 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09.

Insider Activity at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $144,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,820,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,242,420.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 240,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,549. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

