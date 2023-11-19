BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance
NYSE:MPA opened at $10.89 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09.
Insider Activity at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $144,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,820,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,242,420.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 240,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,549. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.