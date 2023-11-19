BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MQY opened at $11.17 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $12.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

