BMO Capital Markets Cuts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $283.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PANW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $276.58.

PANW stock opened at $247.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 140.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $265.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,892,634.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,892,634.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

