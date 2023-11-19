BMO Capital Markets Lowers Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$8.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.19.

TSE BIR opened at C$6.90 on Wednesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.55 and a 52 week high of C$11.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

