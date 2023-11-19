BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Buys 172,265 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 123.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 312,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,265 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.17% of Catalent worth $13,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Catalent by 578.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,309 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $98,565,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,774,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $62,767,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,088,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Catalent news, Director Michelle R. Ryan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $98,910.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Greisch bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,553 shares of company stock worth $158,329 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

