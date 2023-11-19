BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $13.36 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343,186 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $13,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 146,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 112.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.94.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.