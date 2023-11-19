BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 42,890 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,890 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.11% of Liberty Broadband worth $12,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,964,000 after acquiring an additional 91,690 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth $2,531,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 289,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after acquiring an additional 123,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
