BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 4,572 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $414.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $344.34 and a one year high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

