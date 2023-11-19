BNP Paribas Lowers Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) to Neutral

BNP Paribas cut shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Entain Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHY opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Entain has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $19.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.78.
Entain Company Profile
