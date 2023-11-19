BNP Paribas Lowers Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) to Neutral

BNP Paribas cut shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Entain Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHY opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Entain has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $19.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.78.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

