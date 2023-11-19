Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($3.23) Per Share

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Bone Biologics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.23) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($8.15). The consensus estimate for Bone Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.15) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Bone Biologics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.89) EPS.

Shares of BBLG stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Bone Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.08.

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

