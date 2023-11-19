boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Down 5.2% in October

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,735,900 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the October 15th total of 2,887,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
boohoo group Stock Performance
BHHOF stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45.
boohoo group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than boohoo group
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.