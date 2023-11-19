boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Down 5.2% in October

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,735,900 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the October 15th total of 2,887,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

boohoo group Stock Performance

BHHOF stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.