Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

BOOT stock opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.37. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $104.91.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.