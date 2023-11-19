Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Position Reduced by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 460.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 1.1 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.