Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, HSBC cut Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Brenntag Stock Up 1.0 %

About Brenntag

Brenntag stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

