Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,581,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.36% of Brighthouse Financial worth $169,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 261,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 55,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BHF. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

BHF stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.31. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.15. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

