Brokerages Set Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target at $117.47

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $99.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.99. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Eley Financial Management Inc increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 10,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

