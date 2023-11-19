Brokerages Set ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target at C$45.86

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.86.

ACO.X has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on ATCO from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Get ATCO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACO.X

ATCO Price Performance

Insider Activity at ATCO

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$38.33 on Tuesday. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$32.90 and a 12-month high of C$45.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81. The stock has a market cap of C$3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71.

In other ATCO news, Director Norman M. Steinberg purchased 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.51 per share, with a total value of C$49,985.98. In other news, Director Norman M. Steinberg bought 1,298 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.51 per share, with a total value of C$49,985.98. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$37.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$373,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,398 shares of company stock worth $767,916. Corporate insiders own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

ATCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.